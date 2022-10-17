A fierce proposed ban that threatens to devastate fishing businesses across the state could be thrown out after a petition opposing the McGowan Government's rule changes was handed to parliament.
In what was one of the biggest rejections in 50 years, Shadow Fisheries Minister Colin de Grussa tabled a petition containing more than 18,000 signatures on Tuesday after disruption to fishing businesses was recorded across the state.
Under the plan, catching demersal scale fish such as Pink Snapper and Dhufish would be illegal for nine months each year across the entire west coast bioregion which extends from Kalbarri to Augusta.
The state government says the ban was due to fish stocks not recovering fast enough.
In February, it accepted the recommendation of an industry-led Harvest Strategy Reference Group to reduce the total catch limit for demersal species by 50 per cent to meet 2030 recovery targets.
"The longer we wait ... the greater the risk to the sustainability of demersal stocks becomes and the likelihood that even more severe management action would be required to get the recovery of these stocks back on track into the future," DPIRD director of Aquatic Resource Management Nathan Harrison said.
But Geographe Camping and Tackle World owner Nigel Hoffman warned if the plan went ahead it would "crucify all tackle and boating stores up the coast".
"The demersal ban just needs to be slightly tweaked not go full hog and lock us out completely," he said.
"A lot of our tourists come here to chase Dhufish and Snapper. I can see them now choosing to go to different areas if they were unable to do that."
Mr Hoffman said if the plan went ahead his business would "take a massive hit".
"Demersal fishing is our biggest area," he said.
"The gear and bait is much more expensive than normal fishing gear so we would lose the bulk of our sales."
Mr Hoffman said he hoped a "fair and reasonable" outcome was on the horizon.
No fisherman wants there to be no fish for the future, its our passion and way of life- Geographe Camping & Tackle World owner Nigel Hoffman
Dunsborough fishing company Legend Charters shut down this week as a direct result of the proposed ban and owner Paul Cross said the uncertainty had forced him to close.
"It's not sustainable for us to stay open, with this plan we would no longer make a profit.
"I don't know who they think is going to pay the bills. We need answers so we can prepare," he said.
Mr Cross bought his business in 2016 and has now listed his boat for sale.
"It's taken my livelihood away from me. I no longer have a livelihood because I don't know what shape and form that looks like."
"I need to know how I'm going to pay the bills, and seeing as the fishing industry may not be able to do that, I now need to find another job," he said.
The mismanagement from the fisheries and state government to allow sectors to fish through aggregation and sporting times has been detrimental to the fish stocks- Legend Charters owner Paul Cross
Busselton fisherman Phil Jones spends his free time on the water and said the ban was "a waste of time".
"It's going to wreck a lot of businesses, local businesses, but It will also take away a very common hobby for a lot of people," he said.
"It's social and relaxing, and a bit of a thrill when you travel so far to find the right spot for the right fish," he said.
Mr Jones said further research was crucial before any ban was implemented.
Shadow Fisheries Minister Colin de Grussa said the plan was "clearly" a highly opposed move.
"(It) demonstrates how important fishing is to West Australians and their way of life," he said.
The Minister for Fisheries must reconsider how he intends to achieve his vision for sustainable fishery.- Shadow Fisheries Minister Colin de Grussa
Vasse MLA Libby Mettam said the proposal was significantly "flawed" and the Minister should listen to the Recreational Fishing Industry for a "more measured science-backed approach".
Feedback provided in the consultation process is being reviewed by DPIRD before management packages are handed to the Fisheries minister for consideration and approval.
