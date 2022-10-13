Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
From UK to whale monitoring, Jenny feels her "soul is home" in Dunsborough

By Sarah Falson
Updated October 13 2022 - 6:32am, first published 5:00am
Jenny Baker felt a sort of homecoming when she first came to Dunsborough, and now, the English native is helping secure the future homes of whales in South West WA waters.

