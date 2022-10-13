Jenny Baker felt a sort of homecoming when she first came to Dunsborough, and now, the English native is helping secure the future homes of whales in South West WA waters.
Ms Baker had always been interested in nature while growing up in the UK - but she didn't see any real marine life until she moved to WA.
"I came over in 2000 and fell in love with it straight away. In 2010 I went to Coral Bay for the first time and was snorkelling and that's where my real love for the ocean started," she said.
Ms Baker volunteers with a whale monitoring project with Western Whale Research. From July to December every year, that's her "main passion".
"We come down to Cape Naturaliste and count the number of humpbacks, blues and southern rights coming through. [The team] has been doing it for seven years, keeping track of the numbers, and hope to get Geographe Bay as a marine sanctuary - especially for southern rights aggregation," she said.
The first day she joined the whale monitoring team, she saw "about 20 humpbacks in the bay, a couple of southern rights, and a blue whale" - all within the first five minutes.
That was also the day she met her partner, Blair Ranford, owner of SharkyAerials. Mr Ranford specialises in drone and ocean photography, and some of his footage is used in documentaries.
Ms Baker's 10-year-old daughter, Kylah, also loves the ocean. The duo have recently begun homeschooling and are enjoying the freedom it gives them to "go with the flow" while Kylah learns.
Kylah, who was previously at Yallingup Steiner School, has begun sewing her own headbands and selling them down the street - a young entrepreneur.
Ms Baker believes that a natural way of living is best. She is focussed on spreading positive energy and manifesting her visions, to try to leave the "world and planet in a better place for our kids, and give them the tools to be better equipped and know their inner selves and be closer to nature".
Ms Baker is also a keen artist and photographer and has been commissioned to take newborn and nature photographs. The Dolphin Discovery Centre at Bunbury recently displayed a collection of artworks by Ms Baker which she sells under the brand Jen's Ocean Art. She tries to donate 25 per cent of the profits from her artwork to ocean-related research and conservation.
For Ms Baker, being a Dunsborough local feels like "coming home".
"On Cape Naturaliste, I feel like my soul is home," she said.
"I feel like I was here in a past life, and I've always been here, and this is where I want to be. It doesn't matter where else I go - it's the first time I've felt excited and happy when I come home from a trip."
