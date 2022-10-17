Handcrafted gowns have brightened the lives of patients in the south west after a local community group and hospice centre banded together to increase the quality of life for those in palliative care.
Dunsborough Country Women's Association were put onto the idea by Ashini Bruce, a clinical nurse at Busselton Hospice Care Inc, who saw a gown sewing practice taking place in America and wanted to replicate it in her hometown Busselton.
Fabric for 10 gowns was sourced by the association who then dedicated six women to sewing the garments.
CWA member and BHCI volunteer Linda Smith said the garments would allow patients the opportunity to wear something more special than typical surgical gowns.
"It's been great to see the patients enjoying and choosing what they want to wear," she said
"A person who is in hospice, their life is obviously limited, so anything we can do to enhance that is important."
Patients at the hospice welcomed the gifts this month and have the opportunity to choose a new gown to wear each day.
Each garment is 100 percent cotton and made with an open back to allow accessibility for hospice workers, as well as comfort for the patients.
Ms Smith said CWA would continue to produce the unique pieces for the hospice as needed.
"If there is a need, CWA will continue to do it. That's our aim, its to do community efforts and improve the wellbeing of all people, which this project has certainly done," she said.
"We also want to support the nurses and volunteers in the hospice unit however we can."
