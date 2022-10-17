Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

Country Women's Association gift unique hospital gowns to patients at Busselton Hospice

By Catherine Massey
Updated October 17 2022 - 8:30am, first published 7:30am
BHCI's Claire Langdon, administration officer Josie Vigors, and BHCI volunteer/CWA member Linda Smith wear three of the patient gowns. Picture: supplied.

Handcrafted gowns have brightened the lives of patients in the south west after a local community group and hospice centre banded together to increase the quality of life for those in palliative care.

