Riders from across Australia and around the world are set to descend on the south west this Thursday to Sunday for the return of the popular Cape to Cape mountain biking event.
Its the first time the event will go ahead with national and international riders since 2019, with more than 1,000 riders will take part in the four-day event.
Since it's 2008 inception, the Cape to Cape has grown to become the largest and longest running multi-stage endurance mountain bike race in the country.
Managing Director of the event Geoff Meyer said the team was looking forward to welcoming riders back to the region.
"We can't wait to have riders back on the trails of the south west this week for what is shaping up to be a great Cape to Cape," said Meyer.
"The support from our riders has been incredible."
"In four days they'll cover almost 170km of riding, with the event providing a great opportunity to experience some of the best riding in the country."
City of Busselton Mayor Grant Henley welcomed the riders back to the Cape to Cape.
"We are once again thrilled to be involved in this iconic event and welcome the fact that international athletes will be able to compete again after a two-year absence," he said.
"Let's hope participants find time to unwind after the event and explore some of the fabulous settings the greater Busselton region can offer."
Racing commences tomorrow at Cape Leeuwin.
For more information about the course, visit https://capetocapemtb.com/
