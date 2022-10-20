Pedal partnership puts positive spin on MS diagnosis

This week, adventure sport athletes Katherine Ross and Sarah Gardner are pairing up to take on the Cape to Cape MTB, a four-day mountain bike stage race throughout Western Australia's South-West.
The women will be racing as MSisters, a team name that reflects both their multiple sclerosis diagnosis and the close bond they share.
It's a bond that has been cultivated online over the past few years as they shared their experiences of living with MS and their love of multi-sport and adventure racing.
And yet, the pair had never met in person until this week, when Sarah travelled from New Zealand to spend time with Katherine and her partner at their home in Perth.
They have just days to figure out their race strategy before tackling almost 170km of riding from Cape Leeuwin to Cape Naturaliste.
If you look up multiple sclerosis online, you'll be hard pressed to find much reading on positive outcomes. This was the reality facing Sarah when she was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease two years ago.
It wasn't until she came across an article about Katherine and her unwavering determination in spite of her MS diagnosis, that she began to believe there was a brighter future ahead.
"I read some of the stuff and it was really confronting, and I thought, 'what is my life going to look like going forwards'," said Sarah.
"Having been someone who was super active and really independent, to then suddenly wondering if I'll ever go back to work, be able to do any sports, able to walk the dog, I couldn't ever imagine what my life was going to look like.
"Unfortunately one of the big things with MS is the people who are able to carry on and get on with it don't actually talk about it...which is totally fine, but when you're someone who's newly diagnosed and you're looking for that little beacon of hope, it's really hard to find.
Katherine was diagnosed with MS in 2017 and like Sarah, scoured the internet to find examples of positive outcomes for people with the disease but struggled to find many. She says this was part of the reason why she decided to share her own story.
"Getting our story out there and saying hey, this doesn't have to be a death sentence, and whether it's MS or something else, to chase your goals and have a go, you'll probably achieve more than you think you will. If we can put that kind of positivity out then I think that's a really huge deal as well," said Katherine.
A 'half decent' mountain biker, Katherine completed Cape to Cape in 2018 as an individual rider - her first big race after diagnosis. On the other hand, this year's Cape to Cape will be Sarah's first ever mountain bike race.
"Our running joke is if you have a stupid idea, you should always share it with the other person and so she said I've got a stupid idea, I want to do a four-day mountain bike race, she's never done a mountain bike race before," she said.
"I'm going into Cape to Cape having never done a mountain bike event because unfortunately COVID cancelled all my lead in events. But because Kat's has done it before and knows the area, I feel fine."
"We're there to finish, have the achievement and have a good time," said Katherine. "We're also there to win the best dressed category. We're matchy matchy the whole time. We've got a couple of jerseys from NZ and a couple from Australia," she said.
The pair will also be racing to raise money for MS Research, and to raise awareness of life with MS - the good and bad, with emphasis on the good.
"Kat and I are mad keen mountain bikers and decided that we wanted to change the perception of what MS looks like and give some hope to others that MS is not a death sentence and doesn't mean that you can't keep doing the things that you love - you just may have to modify or change your approach," said Sarah.
"I think too, with MS, most people are diagnosed in their thirties so you're still young, you've still got your whole life ahead of you," she said.
"We're acutely aware that not everyone has the same experience of MS as we do, and there's people that couldn't do this," said Katherine.
"For us it's about showing ourselves and showing everyone else that whatever your goals are, you should have a go at them, and you'll probably achieve much more than you think you will. And for us personally, it's about that reiteration of we're doing well, life is amazing... we can handle this thing and have a great life."
