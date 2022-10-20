Busselton community nature space takes shape

A five year project to transform a local park into a nature based area open to the community and tourists is underway, with the first opportunity to experience the Barnard East Conservation Area's newly installed bush walk coming up next month.
The project is being managed in partnership with the Busselton Dunsborough Environment Centre, the Undalup Association and City of Busselton and also aims to provide a protected conservation area for the critically endangered Western Ringtail Possum and other wildlife.
It also incorporates the restoration of Wadandi cultural leadership, including land management practices and indigenous art works.
The project will include footpaths, benches and interpretive signage, an outdoor classroom, an Aboriginal Cultural Meeting Place and Art Space, a nature play space and family picnic area, a wildlife sanctuary and space for conservation works such as regenerative planting.
A spokesperson for the Busselton Community Bank branch of Bendigo Bank said the team were thrilled to throw their support behind an outdoor Community Classroom that will form part of the project.
The venue will give educators and students access to practical and active outdoor learning experiences in the unique natural environment...- Silke Rothkamm
"This is a really exciting project for Busselton and something that the branch team and volunteer board members are really excited about supporting - as it's such a great functional space for the whole community."
Busselton Dunsborough Environment Centre's Silke Rothkamm said the classroom would enable local schools and other organisations an opportunity to deliver outdoor learning as part of their curriculum.
"The venue will give educators and students access to practical and active outdoor learning experiences in the unique natural environment of our South West," she said.
"The classroom's simple circular design will be made of natural materials including tree logs and stumps as seats and tables, with an art component to add some character.
"In the future educators and students will have access to other features, including a bush walk trail, a natural playground and picnic area, and an Aboriginal art space."
Ms Rothkamm said the Undalup Association was a key partner in the creation of the space.
"The project incorporates the restoration of Wadandi cultural leadership, including land management practices and indigenous art works," she said.
The community is invited to join the Art Meets Nature Event on Saturday November 5 from 11am to 1pm.
Walk along the newly installed bush walk, discover incredible nature patterns and get creative juices flowing by painting or drawing them. The day is open to all ages and abilities.
Please RSVP by 31 October to bdec.environment@gmail.com or 0400 485 892
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
