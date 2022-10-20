Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Busselton community nature space takes shape

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
October 20 2022
A five year project to transform a local park into a nature based area open to the community and tourists is underway, with the first opportunity to experience the Barnard East Conservation Area's newly installed bush walk coming up next month.

