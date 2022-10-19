What comes easy won't last, and what lasts won't come easy - That's a sentiment Dunsborough Ambulance lived up to this week when it celebrated 60 years of service in the south west community.
From a small operation run by volunteers with minimal training in the 1960s, to a successful St John subcentre on Marri Drive - the local ambulance has truly stood the test of time.
"When I first started volunteering it was nothing like this," said long-term volunteer Leonie Walker.
"It's overwhelming to see where it is today considering where they started," she said.
"I'm filled with admiration. To see the growth of Dunsborough, but also but also in the amount of qualifications and training that the vollies do now."
When Ms Walker first started volunteering, the ambulance was relatively new and there were no doctors or police in the area.
"When I started there was bugger all," she said.
"There were six of us on road and we were all on call 24 hours a day on our landlines because there was no organised call out centre, and the only training we had was senior first aid."
Ms Walker attributed the ambulance's success to dedicated committee members and volunteers, and community support.
"It's all a numbers game - If you don't have volunteers and support from the community then you don't have an ambulance," she said.
"Most of what we started with in Dunsborough was out of community fundraising and the pockets of the founding fathers who were the driving force of the ambulance."
Despite the significant milestone, Ms Walker called for a non-emergency ambulance number to be publicized throughout the state to cater for everyone in the community.
"For people who need an ambulance but it's not urgent, there's no publicized number to ring - you have to call Triple 0 even though it's not an emergency," she said.
Ms Walker was also concerned by a disconnect between regional and metropolitan ambulance services in terms of recognition.
"The country volunteers that I talk to feel very cut off from Perth and I always feel we are left out and the hard work goes unrecognised," she said.
"That's something that worries me, volunteers not getting enough recognition and feeling more like an after thought."
Ms Walker thanked the community for their support over the past 60 years.
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.