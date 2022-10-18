How to plan a Christmas getaway with the family on a budget

The alternative to Christmas at home is to getaway, to leave behind the stale yuletide routine and have an adventure with the family. Picture supplied

This is branded content.

Christmas. Is there any other day in the calendar that can make you feel happy, sad, frustrated, and anxious all at once? A day where children open and dismiss gifts in the same breath, where far too much food is cooked yet somehow still eaten, where relatives, distant in both home and interests, sit beside each other and attempt to hold a conversation.



It can all seem too much. The alternative, of course, is to getaway, to leave behind the stale yuletide routine and have an adventure with the family. And, to be fair, with the sheer amount of holiday packages in Australia on offer, it's an alternative that gets more enticing the more you think on it. Well, to help tempt you further, here is a brief guide to planning a Christmas getaway with the family on a budget.

Note the time of year

At first glance, this might seem an odd piece of advice. Yes, we all know what time of year Christmas belongs to. But it's not the time of the getaway that we want you to take note of; it's the time of year when you decide you want to take this getaway.



Depending on when you make this decision can have huge ramifications for your plans. For example, if you make this decision a month out from Christmas you might find that your Plan A, your Plan B, and your Plan C are all out of the question, not only because prices have gone up considerably, but because everyone else has gotten in before you.

No, we're not asking you to start planning your Christmas getaway in January (like most, you're probably still nursing some kind of hangover from the Christmas just passed) but we do suggest that if it's something your family has their mind set on it doesn't hurt to start planning a little earlier than you think. Because unless you plan to head right off the beaten track, even the most no-frills campsites get booked out.

Play to your strengths

What hobbies and interests does your family share? Do you all enjoy tennis? Or go swimming together? Or fishing? While a getaway can be a great time to focus on trying out new activities and gaining new experiences, it can also be a great time to do more of what you already love.



For example, if bike riding is something your family enjoys, look into destinations that have friendly bike trails (and, if you don't fancy taking your bikes along, cheap bike hire).

What's great about this point is that it gives you a chance to include the kids in the planning stage. Not only is this important because it shows them that their opinion matters to you, it's particularly important if your kids all have different interests.



For example, if one child loves the beach but the other loves hiking, maybe you could look at coastal destinations that are also home to national parks. By getting input from the kids early on you can better tailor a getaway that appeals to everyone in the family and keep your budget locked by cutting out unnecessary travel.

Get to know the locals

No, we don't mean visit the place in advance and introduce yourself to everyone you pass in the street. What we mean is, once you have settled upon a getaway destination, do some research into who might be of benefit to you. In most towns and cities you'll find a visitors centre, and while you could wait until you arrive to make contact, a simple email or call in advance will work wonders.



Remember, their sole purpose is to help visitors like you get the most enjoyment out of the place they call home. And not just by telling you anything and everything about that particular place. They'll also know how you can best enjoy it on a budget. From kids-free days at the museum to discount dinners at the local pub, the people behind the counters will know how keep the purse strings relatively tight and still have fun.

Leave something in the tank

Depending on how tight you decide to make your budget, it's always a good idea, if you can, to budget for more than you need. Of course, in the unfortunate event of injury or sickness, this will give you a safety net. But, if everything runs according to plan, having a little extra in your pocket will benefit any random, spontaneous fun that your family might fancy.



Perhaps there is a travelling festival in the town you're visiting that you weren't aware of, or something equally unique; knowing that you can accommodate this activity will make the getaway all the more special.

And this needn't be a difficult thing to do. To make it simple, work out your daily budget then add some more on top. That way, there's no pressure to use that extra money, and each day you don't it will accumulate for the rest of the trip.