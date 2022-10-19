Long car drives to Perth for urgent oral care are a thing of the past after a dedicated paediatric dental surgery was opened at Busselton Health Campus.
It is the result of hard work between the WA Country Health Service and the Child and Adolescent Health Service that will see more than 300 young patients tended to each year.
It enables south west locals to be seen in a central hub, rather than enduring 2.5 hours or more in the car for each appointment.
Member for the south west Jackie Jarvis said the surgery was a great addition to the region.
"The new paediatric dental surgery is a great addition to the world-class healthcare already being provided for the region at the Busselton Health Campus," she said.
"It is yet another example of the McGowan Government's commitment to healthcare services in our region."
But Vasse MLA Libby Mettam said it had taken a long time to come to fruition after she first advocated for it in 2018 alongside a local paediatric specialist.
"This critical need was first raised with the previous Health Minister in 2018 and is another example of the McGowan government dragging its feet to provide optimum health care," she said.
"Children requiring urgent dental treatment were not only having to travel to Perth but endure waits of up to a month, resulting in poor health outcomes for regional children."
Ms Mettam said she welcomed the "long over-due" announcement that will benefit children and their families.
The monthly service is expected to double to fortnightly from January to increase options for south west families even further.
Health Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson said the service was part of providing world-class health care to all West Australians.
"This new surgical service will make it easier for South-West families to access urgent care dental extractions closer to home," she said.
"We are working hard to expand the range of surgical and other health services in our regions."
More information on the surgery can be found online at bit.ly/3TyGI45.
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
