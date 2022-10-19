Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

South west welcomes central hub for paediatric dental surgery

Catherine Massey
By Catherine Massey
Updated October 19 2022 - 2:51am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The new surgery will enable south west locals to be seen closer to home. Picture: Supplied

Long car drives to Perth for urgent oral care are a thing of the past after a dedicated paediatric dental surgery was opened at Busselton Health Campus.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Catherine Massey

Catherine Massey

Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.

Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.