Locals converged at Barnard Park this week to take part in an open training session with the state's premier rugby club.
It was one of five days this week the Western Force were in town for a pre-season training camp as they begin to prepare for their first match in February against the Melbourne Rebels.
Western Force head coach Simon Cron said the camp intended to merge the club with rural communities while giving the team time to focus on training.
"It's key that we get out into some of the rural areas around WA and give an opportunity for us to train and use the great facilities here, but also to meet people in the public and grow the game," he said.
"It's important to provide an opportunity for people to meet some of the players, and to give our players the opportunity to meet their supporters and people who love rugby," he said.
Mr Cron said the team were enjoying the relaxing atmosphere of the city while they pushed themselves for the upcoming season.
"They've got trainings and meetings, and it's all about getting better - but at the same time they get to experience the ocean, recover," he said.
The squad will be in Busselton until Friday.
