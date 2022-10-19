Dunsborough and Yallingup are set to join majority of the south west in better water-saving practices after they were included in a state-wide program providing free and rebated services.
Thirteen south west locations are already included in the Waterwise Towns program which aims to help regional households be efficient with their water use and save more money.
It includes free irrigation, plumbing, rainwater tank rebate, and the option to swap showerheads for water-friendly alternatives.
Water Minister Dave Kelly said a big difference in saving water could be made by taking small steps.
"Although the region has received some welcome winter rainfall this year, the long-term trend for annual rainfall has only been heading in one direction and climate change is here to stay," he said.
Under the program, more than 17 million litres of water were saved over two years by residents in Balingup, Bridgetown, Boyup Brook, Donnybrook, Greenbushes, Hester, Kirup, Manjimup, Mullalyup, Nannup, Northcliffe, Pemberton and Quinninup.
Of this amount, 2.5 million litres were saved by residents replacing showerheads.
Registration for plumbing and Irrigation services is available now until May 1.
Rebates for swapping a showerhead or getting a rainwater tank are available until May 31.
For more information visit www.watercorporation.com.au/waterwiseoffers.
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
