House of the Week | Perfect beachside living

BED 3 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
Full of soul and substance, this much-loved beachside Abbey home is ready for a new family to enjoy. Ticking every box for holiday lifestyle living, this home is a prized gem that enjoys a peaceful and relaxing ambience. In good condition, yet with scope for a personal touch to create your coastal haven.
The home boasts an open plan dining and family area with a split system air-conditioner, and a renovated kitchen in the central part of the home. Complete with electric oven, gas hotplate, half dishwasher and a walk-in pantry.
The main bedroom includes a ceiling fan and a walk-in robe which leads in the tucked away ensuite. The second bedroom is king sized with a ceiling fan and a six door built-in-robe.
There's a homely north, west, south verandah, which is perfect for you to enjoy the outdoors all year round. The home wraps around a cosy quiet courtyard, which is ideal for a morning coffee or an evening wine after a day on the beach.
This home is ideally situated only 130m to the beach. It does not get any better than this. Go to sleep, listening to the gentle waves of our beautiful bay. If you love fishing or travelling there is unrestricted large side access to a 6m x 6m powered shed that is perfect for the boat, caravan and/or trailer.
