Plans for a highly controversial "village" proposed for Smith's Beach were knocked back on Tuesday night after Busselton city councillors voted against the development.
Councilors voted seven-two against the $280 million proposal, citing serious concerns about the lack of planning detail.
Other concerns raised by members of the public included preserving the western headland as a national park, the visual and environmental impact of the development, its extreme fire risk, sewage impacts, and implications to existing businesses in the area.
A council report also claimed the application's 'fast track' process undermined the local planning framework.
Town planning consultancy Rise Urban director Cameron Leckey spoke at the meeting for the owners of two existing businesses in the area, Smith's Beach Resort and Canal Rocks Beachfront Apartments.
Mr Leckey said the two businesses would be significantly impacted should the proposed development go ahead.
"The two existing resorts are the only properties to share a common boundary with the proposed development at Smith's Beach."
He said if the current proposal was to go ahead, it would "likely" be at the expense of the two existing businesses.
"Our concern is that the current proposal has taken the least desirable aspects of the development ... and it's pushed all of these elements hard up against the southern and western boundaries of the existing resorts," he said.
The plan rejected by the council is for a village with a 65-room hotel, campground and 61 houses.
It would also include a surf life-saving club, tourist centre, liquor store, and venues for food and beverage.
The proposed development is a total 40.53 hectares and would require clearing of 7.32 ha of native vegetation and fauna habitat.
Speaking in favor of the development were Anika Brown and Samantha Thompson representing the proponent Smiths 2014.
"The scale and elements of this proposal is unlike a standard DA that the City or JDAP would generally be assessing," Ms Brown said.
"The state government agencies who are responsible for assessing our application have the relevant expertise and capacity to be assessing the detailed technical documentation that supports our development application.
"(We) will continue to work with the relevant agencies to address any issues."
The final decision on the latest plan for the development now moves to the State Development Assessment Unit.
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
