Controversial Smith's Beach development rejected in council

Catherine Massey
By Catherine Massey
Updated October 20 2022 - 4:33am, first published 2:01am
The recent proposal for a controversial $280m development at Smith's Beach was rejected by Busselton city council. Picture is supplied.

Plans for a highly controversial "village" proposed for Smith's Beach were knocked back on Tuesday night after Busselton city councillors voted against the development.

Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.

