A name for the Busselton Performing Arts and Convention Centre has officially been chosen this week to reflect the region's important cultural and environmental ties.
With a nod to city's traditional owners, the Wadandi people, Saltwater Busselton was approved in council on Wednesday night for the controversial development currently under construction at the end of Queen Street.
It comes almost 1 year after the city resolved a lengthy consultation process to proceed with the build.
Saltwater Busselton was the name chosen after two years of consultation with Busselton Performing Arts and Convention Centre Community Reference, the Councillor Working Group, and Aboriginal Advisory Group.
The venue started construction in February under a $38 million contract with tender Broad Construction Pty Ltd, and is expected to be open by October 2023.
Saltwater Busselton will be a purpose built indoor venue open year-round for music concerts, orchestral shows, comedy, dance performances, music recitals, business events, award nights, and graduations.
Under it's new name, the centre can now be promoted to secure future programming for when it officially opens.
An official naming ceremony will take place this weekend.
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
