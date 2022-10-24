A woman was taken to Royal Perth Hospital by helicopter yesterday after she was involved in a two car crash on Bussell Highway.
It happened between 4 and 5pm near the intersection of Ludlow-Hithergreen Road, with career and volunteer Fire and Rescue Service firefighters called to help at the scene.
Works to duplicate 17km of Bussell Highway are currently underway nearby, with heavy roadworks throughout the area.
The woman arrived at the hospital by RAC helicopter at 6.30pm last night, but her injuries are unknown.
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
