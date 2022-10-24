Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

Woman airlifted after two car crash near Busselton

Catherine Massey
By Catherine Massey
Updated October 24 2022 - 1:39am, first published 1:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Injuries sustained by the woman in yesterday's Ludlow crash are unknown. Picture: supplied.

A woman was taken to Royal Perth Hospital by helicopter yesterday after she was involved in a two car crash on Bussell Highway.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Catherine Massey

Catherine Massey

Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.

Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.