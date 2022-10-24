Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Our People

No fears, no limits, no excuses: Busselton boy takes second at sailing World Championships

Catherine Massey
Updated October 25 2022 - 2:59am, first published October 24 2022 - 1:55am
Busselton local Kai Colman and Safety Bay catamaran expert Gavin Colby took out second place at the 2022 Formula 18 Catamaran World Championships in Florida, America. Picture: Anna Suslova

No fears, no limits, and no excuses - these are the three building blocks that have led a Busselton man to the world stage in pursuit of his professional sailing dream.

