No fears, no limits, and no excuses - these are the three building blocks that have led a Busselton man to the world stage in pursuit of his professional sailing dream.
Twenty-one-year-old Kai Colman started sailing at Geographe Bay Yacht Club when he was just 10 years old, and this month his hard work paid off when he took out second place at the 2022 Formula 18 Catamaran World Championships held in Florida, America.
Partnered with Safety Bay catamaran expert Gavin Colby to sail against a tough fleet of 65 boats from 14 countries, it was the first time the team had raced a world championship together.
"This is big, and I feel amazing," Mr Colman said.
"To be even close to top 10 was going to be huge, but becoming the vice world champions is something we didn't know was possible."
Mr Colman was a student at Busselton Senior Highschool from grade 10 to 12 and would travel to Perth every weekend to give himself the best shot at his dream.
From starting the sport as a junior in the GBYC pelican's division, to progressing through TASAR and Laser classes before finally cracking into semi foiling catamarans - Mr Colman's journey to the world stage has been nothing short of sensational.
"From enjoying just being on the water as a kid in Busselton, to being on the world stage winning races is something I dreamt of as a junior sailor," he said.
Prior to the competition, the 21-year-old had also gone up against top sailors across Australia, and in Barcelona and Singapore.
But after two years of cancellations and restrictions due to COVID-19, Mr Colman was unsure when he would compete again with it being three years since the team had sailed together.
"Constantly watching events getting cancelled and pushed back - it was tough to stay fit, mentally."
"But the feeling of finally being there on the water with 65 other boats from across 12-14 nations on one start line, was electric."
"We were overwhelmed by our shear speed and racing skills given the long hide away, and we were stoked to finish second in the world despite leading the event for a period of time on the last day," he said.
Outside of competing, Mr Colman was completing a marine composite construction apprenticeship and had barely finished the four-year trade before signing on with the America's Cup in the 'Boat Builder and Shore Composite' team for the New York Yacht Club American Magic.
Despite unwavering skill and tenacity for the sport, Mr Colman said he owed this achievement to the support of his school, yacht club, the Busselton Apex Club, family and friends.
"I am very grateful of them and always will be," he said.
"I am grateful for the opportunities Gavin had given me, our sponsors, our sailmaker and boat manufacturer whom helped us get to the US with the best gear."
Mr Colman will use his latest achievement to move into more professional circuits as a sailor.
He plans to move to the US in March next year and onward to Barcelona chasing his dreams.
