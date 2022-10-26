House of the Week | A timeless beauty

BED 4 | BATH 4 | CAR 3
A once in a lifetime opportunity to own this truly unique and rare lakeside residence located within a 90-acre exclusive gated estate. Set on a private 2359sqm block within the grounds, enjoy a 180 degree lake and forest view. Awake to spectacular sunrises over the lake and enjoy the amenities on offer such as a par five fairway, tennis court and kayaking.
Magnificent and timeless in design, the residence provides luxurious opulence in both indoor and outdoor living. A grand entry welcomes you into the home in spectacular fashion. Guests are accommodated in a choice of three lavish bedrooms all complete with private bathrooms.
Capturing the spectacular view, the home was designed for entertaining and comfort. Natural light filters throughout the entire home with the use of floor to ceiling windows and an atrium style entry hall. The generous living space is made comfortable and intimate with the use of American oak cabinetry providing lovely zones within the largely open plan living.
The kitchen offers everything one could wish for, with high end appliances, granite benchtops, butler's pantry and even a cool room. Truly there has been no compromise when it comes to build quality and decor of this outstanding residence.
Located in the heart of the Margaret River wine region, with spectacular beaches and national parks on your doorstep.
