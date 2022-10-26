Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

Busselton bone marrow recipient to compete in Perth's World Transplant Games

Catherine Massey
By Catherine Massey
Updated October 26 2022 - 3:30am, first published 12:16am
Busselton man Josh Yates will be one of more than two thousand participants from around the world competing in the World Transplant Games. Picture is supplied

Always wanting to help others and spread happiness. Those are two ways to describe Busselton man Josh Yates - a bone marrow recipient making the most of his second chance at life.

Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.

