Always wanting to help others and spread happiness. Those are two ways to describe Busselton man Josh Yates - a bone marrow recipient making the most of his second chance at life.
Diagnosed with adrenoleukodystrophy - a genetic condition that damages the membrane of nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord - at the young age of three, Mr Yates has spent the majority of his life accommodating for his disease.
But he has now found his niche as he counts down to the World Transplant Games being held in Perth next year, where he will compete in the 5km race walk category.
The 33-year-old said was looking forward to the event being in Perth for the first time.
"These games have enhanced my life greatly," he said.
"I am forever grateful to my bone marrow donor who selflessly registered on the Bone Barrow Donor Registry for no other reason than that he's a top person."
"I've always loved sport, and this is a friendly atmosphere where you can meet great people and represent your country.
"For me, it's also about the camaraderie. It's so special to have friends from all over the world."
Mr Yates will be one of more than two thousand participants from around the world competing in the games, hosted by Transplant Australia, and said he was looking forward to raising awareness for organ donation.
"I am forever grateful to my bone marrow donor who selflessly registered on the Bone Barrow Donor Registry for no other reason than that he's a top person."
Read also:
Mr Yate's involvement in the games has emerged from significant hardship after his life-saving transplant in 2004, that took his sight, meant he had to learn to walk again at the age of just 15.
But his challenges didn't hold him back as he gradually started running and doing gym workouts, before finally representing Western Australia in track and road cycling in the junior Paralympics.
He has gone on to compete in six Australian Transplant Games and four World Transplant Games, and was the Australian flag bearer for the 2019 event in Newcastle.
Mr Yates encouraged people across WA to come see what the event was about.
"If you are thinking about coming to the games, do it. You will love it," he said.
"Come and celebrate the gift of life, that's what the games are all about."
Mr Yates will be speaking about his transplant journey at a public sundowner event this Friday from 5pm at the Highway Hotel in Bunbury.
To RSVP, email Julie.scudds@transplant.org.au.
To find out more about the World Transplant Games, visit www.worldtransplantgames.org
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.