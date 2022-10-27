Families will converge in Busselton next week when a popular walk returns to educate the south west community on perinatal depression and anxiety.
In what will be the seventh year of The Big Pram Walk, stalls and activities will fill the grass at Signal Park to support those struggling with the adjustment into early parenthood.
It will be held as part of the Radiance Festival - a community network event connecting parents to local health services - and will focus on parents and their extended families.
Radiance Network South West Inc manager Anne Mackay said she hoped the event would highlight the prevalence of perinatal mental health in the south west.
"We want to raise awareness in our community about what struggles some of the local families are dealing with," Ms Mackay said.
"When you have a baby, it's supposed to a happy time, but sometimes it's just not."
It will take place at Signal Park on November 6 from 8am, with the walk taking off at 9am.
More information on the event is available online at www.radiancesouthwest.com.au
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
