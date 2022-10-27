A cross-regional arts project is calling for volunteers near Margaret River to join a dance performance trail being held in the south west.
The Stars Descend is a project joining professional artists and community members for outdoor performances over five regional locations to share a message of climate action and hope.
A series of discussions and workshops have been held during the year, with rehearsals set to take place in the region from November 5 to 7 and 12 to 14.
The project was created by the Annette Carmichael Projects in partnership with Arts Margaret River and Gondwana Link, with performances set in "spectacular" outdoor settings to celebrate the rich biodiversity of the country.
All performances with the project will unfold from March 17, with the first Margaret River performance set to go ahead on this date.
The trail will conclude with a large-scale performance.
No dance experience is required to take part, register your interest online at www.bit.ly/3TIq42q.
Or email Margaret River Local Producer Michelle Wright at margaretriver@distributed15.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.