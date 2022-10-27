Insight into how floods are managed in the City of Busselton was provided this week when community members convened in Wonnerup for an information session.
Managers of the Vasse Wonnerup wetlands spoke to more than 20 locals on how the city's surge barriers worked and how management decisions were made to stop the area from flooding with seawater during storms.
"Residents who came along were interested to know how the water levels are managed to reduce flood risk in winter and water quality over summer months," said Department of Water and Environmental Regulation south west district manager Kath Lynch.
"We are constantly reviewing our management and monitoring data to try and get the best outcome for the different aspects of the wetlands," Dr Lynch said.
Gates at the exit channels on the Vasse and Wonnerup estuaries were originally installed in 1908, but upgraded in 2004 to allow fish movement and seawater inflows.
Wonnerup Residents Association chair Peter Jodrell said the event helped many attendees understand how the system worked.
The event was delivered by GeoCatch, as part of Healthy Estuaries WA and Revitalising Geographe Waterways, and more sessions are available through the mailing list at www.geocatch.asn.au.
