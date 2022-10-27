Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

Flood management showcased at community event

Catherine Massey
By Catherine Massey
Updated October 28 2022 - 2:44am, first published October 27 2022 - 6:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Water Corporation team leader Dave Mayger, DBCA Nature Conservation regional Leader Kim Williams, and Department of Water and Environmental Regualtion south west district manager Kath Lynch. Picture is supplied.

Insight into how floods are managed in the City of Busselton was provided this week when community members convened in Wonnerup for an information session.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Catherine Massey

Catherine Massey

Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.

Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.