A list of initiatives to address the significant housing shortage in Busselton has been released as the City grapples with climbing numbers of homeless people in the area.
It follows an increase in people looking to live or start accommodation businesses in the south west - resulting in a serious strain on rental availability, not enough housing, inadequate land supply, and inflated prices.
Ten initiatives were released in the City's attempt to provide relief for the issue, including letters being sent to short stay accommodation providers encouraging them to put their properties on the rental market.
City of Busselton Planning and Development Services director Paul Needham said a "small but positive response" had been seen from short-stay property owners.
"Following receipt of the City's correspondence, 18 owners of registered holiday homes have indicated they intend to put their properties into the long-term rental market."
Recent findings from Homeless Monitor statistics identified 230 people in Busselton alone were sleeping on the streets or in their cars.
Mr Needham said there were currently 1000 registered holiday homes in the area and 5000 houses not permanently occupied.
"If even a small proportion of those houses were put into the residential market it could make a significant difference," he said.
Among the initiatives, the City stated it was also liaising with caravan parks to allow people to stay longer, lobbying the Department of Housing to develop State Government owned land, supporting the delivery of alternative forms of accommodation, and applying for grants to support the area's homelessness response.
An additional concern was the region's inability to meet a high demand for labour due to a lack of workers, coupled with an inadequate amount of housing for those willing to be employed in the south west.
Mr Needham urged residents to consider renting out a spare room in their house.
"Whilst that may be something that suits only a small number of people, it is something that can be done without any approval from the City," he said.
"The City works closely with responsible State agencies and other stakeholders in relation to these issues, but this is a matter that is primarily for the State Government to address."
For information on state and federal government initiatives to address housing and worker accommodation, go to www.bit.ly/3NskCOU.
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
