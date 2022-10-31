Busselton locals to march for domestic violence in Australia

Every nine days, one woman is killed by her former or current partner in Australia - a shocking statistic that often travels under the radar.
That's why this White Ribbon Day, members of the community will gather for a Silent March by candlelight in Busselton to raise awareness for the violence and abuse of women and children.
Set to go ahead on November 18, the silent march is an initiative held across Australia on the same day every year.
White Ribbon Australia aims to change the attitudes and behaviors supporting violence against women and children, and looks to promote widespread awareness about the positive role men can play in reducing the statistics.
Busselton city counsellor Sue Riccelli introduced the march last year and hoped to see even more members of community turn out for its second edition.
"More than 84 per cent of Australian women have been sexually harassed, and one in three young people do not think controlling someone is a form of violence," she said.
"These are our mothers, girlfriends, wives, daughters, colleagues, and friends."
"As the Parenting Connection Coordinator for Anglicare Southwest, a Committee Member of Zonta Dunsborough, and an ex-Police Officer, the White Ribbon Campaign is not only relevant to all my roles, but close to my heart," she said.
The march will start from Mitchell Park at 6pm, and dogs are welcome to join.
Presentations, performances and a sausage sizzle will follow.
Find more information on White Ribbon at www.whiteribbon.org.au
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
