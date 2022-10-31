A sparkling weekend of music in the sw

South West Counselling Garden Party , November 25
Gather with friends this month to celebrate the 40th anniversary of South West Counselling with a Garden Party at the Busselton head office from 12.30pm.
Apeirogon Chamber Ensemble, November 5 and 6
Enjoy a sparkling hour of rich ambience with classical music from the Apeirogon Chamber Ensemble. Head down at 2pm to St George Community Care in Dunsborough on Saturday, and the Busselton Uniting Church on Sunday. Tickets are available at www.bit.ly/3fgZE95
Community Storytelling Workshop, November 22
Young people with disability are invited to participate in a free community storytelling workshop at The People Place from 9.15am. Book online at www.BunburyYP.eventbrite.com.au
CANsurvive Quilt Raffle, November 3
CANsurvive Cancer Support Group are holding their Annual Quilt Raffle at Busselton Central tomorrow. For more information, call Nicolette on 0421 362 994.
Busselton Stamp Collectors club, November 7
The Busselton Stamp Collectors club meets the first Monday of each month at the Seventh Day Adventist room from 5pm. All new members and visitors are welcome. For more information, call Kevin on 0418930201.
Artist Exhibitions, November 2 - 27
Seven artist exhibitions are on now at The Busselton Art Society gallery. Head down on weekdays from 10am until 3, and on weekends from 9am until 2.
Pink Cancer Day, November 19
Fundraise for cancer at Busselton Lifestyle Village's Pink Cancer Day. Dress in Pink for an afternoon of bowls from 1.30pm. To sponsor the event, call Bevan on 0417913517.
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.