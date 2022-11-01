Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

Young Yallingup surfers amped for Australian titles

Catherine Massey
By Catherine Massey
Updated November 1 2022 - 2:56am, first published 12:34am
Ruby Berry (15), Kade Martin (13), Jye Edmonds (13), Remy North (14), Cruz Uros (12), Maverick Wilson (14), Otis North (16), Rosie Gillett (13). Picture is supplied.

WA's junior surfing team will be jam packed with Yallingup groms this month when eight locals represent the state in the Australian Junior Surfing Titles.

