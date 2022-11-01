WA's junior surfing team will be jam packed with Yallingup groms this month when eight locals represent the state in the Australian Junior Surfing Titles.
It will be the biggest group yet to come out of the Yallingup Boardriders club, with each surfer having earned their place in the WA team after a significantly competitive year.
Representing the state in five of the National Title divisions will be Otis North, Remy North, Maverick Wilson, Ruby Berry, Cruz Uros, Kade Martin, and Rosie Gillett.
Otis North will also represent the club in the National Schools All Stars division, and Jye Edmonds alongside Maverick Wilson in the National Junior Boys category.
For seven of the eight surfers, it will be their first trip out of the state for a competition, but for Otis North it will mark his fifth time competing at the National Titles.
North said the event would be a great opportunity for the club's young surfers.
"I'm keen to get to North Stradbroke this year, it's got a punchy main beach break and if the swell is up, a long, peeling right point break," he said.
"Travelling as a team with my brother and mates will be such a fun opportunity."
Yallingup Boardriders president Sasha North said surfing was a lifestyle for the young groms.
"We are delighted, as a club, to help nurture our junior surfers to have a go on the national stage," she said.
"All of our club's groms are having a blast together and improving their surfing, every one of them is a great ambassador for the City of Busselton and WA."
A raffle to fundraise for the trip is being held outside Dunsborough Coles this Friday and Saturday.
For more information on the National Titles, go to www.surfingaustralia.com.
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
