An award-winning Australian novelist will journey to the south west later this month to showcase his new release and meet locals at a family event in Dunsborough.
Craig Silvey, author of award-winning novel Jasper Jones, will discuss his new book Runt - published in October - a heartwarming story of resilience and triumph about a young girl called Annie Shearer who adopts a stray dog, Runt.
Silvey, who grew up on an orchard in Dwellingup, said he was looking forward to reconnecting with readers in the south west.
"There's such a vibrant, diverse and engaged arts culture in the region, and it's an honour to contribute to it," he said.
"I'm a very parochial West Australian author, and I'm proud to anchor my stories here.
"We filmed Jasper Jones in Pemberton and premiered it in Busselton - and likewise, Runt will be identifiable and familiar to anyone in the area as a distinctly West Australian story."
Silvey said Runt was a story for the underdogs and outsiders.
"It's is a story about good people pressured by forces beyond their control, who remain admirably optimistic in the face of it," he said.
"As we collectively reckon with conflict and uncertainty amidst a global pandemic, this is a position many of us can identify with."
Silvey's Jasper Jones has won awards in three continents, been adapted into a critically acclaimed film and stage play, and has sold over 400,000 copies.
His last release Honeybee, published in 2020, went on to critically acclaim and has sold over 100,000 copies of its first edition.
In 2004 Silvey published his first novel, Rhubarb, which placed him on The Sydney Morning Herald's Best Young Australian Novelists list.
He will be at Dunsborough Library for the In Conversation family event from 2pm on December 4.
Runt is now available at Dymocks Busselton.
To book your free ticket, email busselton@dymocks.com.au.
