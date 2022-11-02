Adventure will hit the shores of Eagle Bay this weekend when four thousand competitors and spectators converge in Dunsborough for one of Australia's favourite off-road triathlons.
Eagle Bay Epic Adventure Race will go ahead on Saturday and Sunday with a Leeuwin long course, Cape Naturaliste Short Course, and Kids Adventure Challenge.
The Leeuwin Long Course will headline the weekend with a non-stop course including a 23km mountain bike, 2km ocean swim, 13.5km paddle, and 12.5km trail run.
It will begin with a 200m run before competitors mount their bikes to power along the fast rolling trails in Meelup Regional Park.
One of Australia's best off-road athletes Ben Allen will take to this year's epic course after winning the ultimate Augusta Adventure Race in 2019, this year's X-Adventure Dunsborough, as well as the NSW off-road State Championships.
Allen said the terrain of the south west landscapes and trails had "so much" to offer.
"The event organisers have created a fun and challenging race," he said.
"It's the sense of adventure and not knowing what is coming around the next corner that I love about these races - it's a true test of mental and physical strength."
On Saturday a 400m 'Wife Carrying Championship' will go ahead - where the winning couple will take home their weight in beer - with 2020 bachelor couple Locky Gilbert and Irena Srbinovska set to take part.
The event will culminate at Eagle Bay Brewing Co.
Race director John Jacoby said he was looking forward to another "sensational" event.
"We can't wait to see adventure racing soar to great heights for our competitors and supporters."
Entries are open online at www.eaglebayepic.com.au.
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.