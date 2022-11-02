Good Egg cracks top spot at business awards

A local woman has shot to the top of the south west business chain this year after she scooped up the two biggest prizes for her niche spaces in Busselton at the South West Business Excellence Awards.
Taking out Star Business Person and Star Business of the Year for The Good Egg, Debby Hallyburton's hard work paid off and pinpointed her as one to watch in the industry.
All done in memory of her late husband, Brad, who she lost to brain cancer six years ago, Ms Hallyburton said she was "stoked" to win the awards.
"To get the recognition of this hard work is great, and to be able to thank my staff with this end result."
"They're the ones who have kept it all going," she said.
Ms Hallyburton became well-known in town when she first implemented her joint café and working hub The Good Egg in 2017, which is packed out by professionals, families, and friends every day.
"The Good Egg Café has always been about Brad. It was not so much about making money for me, as much as it was about creating a place that people feel comfortable coming to."
"But it's ended up being extremely popular and we've had a crazy busy three years with a constant flow of people," she said.
Ms Hallyburton donates five per cent of profits from The Good Egg to brain cancer research every year with a total of $50,000 having now been donated.
In the last twelve months Ms Hallyburton leveraged the success of the café to launch two more businesses in the area including The Little Egg - a smaller take on The Good Egg - and Hally's - a popular rooftop bar and beer garden.
"I always notice gaps in the market and think of places that I know I would like to go," she said.
The businesswoman said she owed her success to a good work ethic and dedicated staff.
"From working hard, ticking boxes, and just by doing it - that's how I've got to this position."
She plans to take a step back in the next year to enjoy her success.
The full list of winners and finalists for the South West Business Excellence Awards can be found online at www.bswconnect.com.au/2022-awards-results.
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
