Good Egg cracks top spot at business awards

By Catherine Massey
Updated November 4 2022 - 2:57pm, first published November 2 2022 - 1:38pm
Local Busselton woman Debby Hallyburton has won Star Business Person and Star Business of the Year at the 2022 South West Business Excellence Awards. Picture: Abby Murray Photography.

A local woman has shot to the top of the south west business chain this year after she scooped up the two biggest prizes for her niche spaces in Busselton at the South West Business Excellence Awards.

