House of the Week | Perfect family entertaining

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
Whether you are looking for the ultimate entertainer or just love the seclusion of a classy semi-rural family home, 7 Mosshall Place has got it all. Designed for small family gatherings or a full-blown party, you have an abundance of entertaining spaces and places to escape both inside and out.
This spacious family home offers four bedrooms and two bathrooms. You have three living areas - open plan living room, a theatre room and games room plus a huge outdoor alfresco area with privacy blinds and quality composite flooring.
The kitchen is renovated with stone benchtops, new appliances and a dishwasher. The ensuite bathroom has also been renovated, and there is ducted RC air conditioning throughout, quality flooring and window treatments plus 600x600 gloss tiled flooring.
Outside offers extensive features including a workshop with roller doors, caravan and boat shelter, solar hot water and solar panels plus bore reticulation to beautifully manicured lawns and gardens.
Situated with easy access on and off the Busselton Bypass, this rural residential location has you surrounded by nature yet conveniently close to all the amenities of Busselton. Public and private schooling, Geographe Leisure Centre, Vasse Village shopping centre, Busselton Hospital and the beach are all close by.
