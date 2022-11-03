54 thousand hours: WA records its worst year for Ambulance Ramping

Shadow health minister Libby Mettam has called on the state government to better resource WA hospitals after the state recorded its worst year in history for Ambulance Ramping with still two months to go.
Ambulances have waited more than 54 thousand hours outside WA hospitals for beds this year, a significant 1600 hour increase on 2021.
Measuring at five times the ambulance ramping total in 2017 when the labor government described it as a "crisis and horror story", Ms Mettam said it was an "appalling reflection" on how the health system was being handled.
"Every day this year patients have spent an average of 177 hours sitting in the back of an ambulance or a hospital corridor waiting because there is no capacity in our hospitals to take them," she said.
"How many more patients' lives will be put at risk, before we see urgent change and this government make health a priority?"
Ms Mettam said more resources were needed to address the lack of beds available.
"The reality is the issue is not going to get better until the hospitals are better managed."
"The lack of urgency in fixing the current health crisis is shocking," she said.
The 52,435 hours recorded last year was already a considerable jump from the 25,902 recorded in 2020.
"In a State with a $6bn surplus, it is disgraceful that these figures have seemingly become the norm," Ms Mettam said.
A $252 million reform package had previously been announced in the state budget to tackle the issue, with 17 initiatives to help emergency services and increase the capacity of hospitals.
WA Premier Mark McGowan said the system was "under pressure" but said the State Government had implemented a range of measures to support burnt-out health workers.
"We are putting in place 530 new beds, 1500 new nurses, 400-500 new doctors - the biggest injection of money into the system ever."
He said the system was still recovering following the COVID-19 pandemic which he blamed for banking up elective surgeries.
