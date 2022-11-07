Three local businesses have been pinpointed as industry leaders this week following a blockbuster weekend at the 2022 Perth Airport WA Tourism Awards.
Taking out gold in a sensational win for themselves and the region was Tree Chalets, Broadwater Resort Busselton, and Pullman Bunker Bay Resort.
Broadwater Resort won the 3 to 3.5 Star Accommodation category, while Dunsborough business Pullman Bunker Bay Resort won its award for 5 Star Luxury Accommodation for the second year in a row.
In another sensational back-to-back win with last years awards night, Tree Chalets in Acton Park took out the top prize for 'self-contained accommodation'.
This year's award for Tree Chalets follows a huge national win for the business in the same category at the Australian Tourism Awards and owner Fran Robinson said she was "over the moon" to be recognized again.
"This year we focused on supporting local businesses to add to the Tree Chalets experience," she said.
"It's the little additions like hampers of local produce and country hospitality that have lifted our business to the next level."
Tree Chalets opened just three years ago when COVID hit and has been gaining traction as the south west's ultimate forest escape ever since.
"We were new to the tourism industry and had to find our feet and on a steep learning curve," Ms Robinson said.
"When the southwest had its first lockdown, we lost 100% of our forward bookings."
"But when we reopened 8 weeks later we were inundated with bookings and this was when things certainly became real for us."
The WA Tourism Awards recognize businesses in the state across 26 categories.
Last year Busselton Jetty won gold in the Major Tourist Attractions category, CinefestOZ Film Festival in the Festivals & Events category, and Black Brewing Co in the Tourism Wineries, Distilleries & Breweries category.
Tourism Minister Roger Cook congratulated the winners and said the range of tourism experiences across the state was growing every year.
"What tourists are finding when they get here is some of the best tourism operators and experiences in the world," he said.
The winners of the 2022 Perth Airport WA Tourism Awards will now go on to represent the state at the Australian Tourism Awards in Sydney.
The full list of winners can be found online at www.bit.ly/3TbLqnB.
