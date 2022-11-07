City of Busselton mayor Grant Henley will introduce a motion at the next council meeting requesting the Royal Australian Navy be offered a Ceremonial Home Porting and freedom of entry for its Australian Defence Vessel 'Cape Naturaliste'.
Cr Henley will move the motion for the vessel - now under construction in Henderson - on the grounds that it is a "logical" recipient as a namesake to the local area.
"Because of the vessels program to relocate to its operating base in Darwin prior to Christmas, this matter has some urgency for consideration by Council," Cr Henley said.
"If action in relation to this is not expeditiously undertaken the opportunity to practically establish the relationship will not proceed, possibly until a future visit of the boat for maintenance."
It is customary for boats to have an association with their namesake, with other examples of this evident in the City of Hobart with HMAS Hobart, the City of Bunbury with former HMAS Bunbury, and the City of Albany with HMAS ANZAC.
The City has in the past provided Freedom of Entry to the Busselton Brass Band, with the right to Freedom of Entry last enacted on their 150th anniversary, and has also provided Freedom of Reserve to Northerly.
'Cape Naturaliste' is the third of six Evolved Cape Class Patrol Boats being constructed by Austal Ships and is currently in the process of undertaking acceptance and trials before it relocates to its operating port in Darwin later this year.
Due to this relocation, Cr Henley has called for the motion to be accelerated.
The exchange of plaques and gifts as part of the ceremonial home porting is expected to have a small financial implication of around $1000.
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.