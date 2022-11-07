Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

Motion for home porting and freedom of entry for Royal Australian Navy

Catherine Massey
By Catherine Massey
Updated November 7 2022 - 7:27pm, first published 2:06pm
The Royal Australian Navy in Cape Naturaliste last weekend. Picture is supplied.

City of Busselton mayor Grant Henley will introduce a motion at the next council meeting requesting the Royal Australian Navy be offered a Ceremonial Home Porting and freedom of entry for its Australian Defence Vessel 'Cape Naturaliste'.

