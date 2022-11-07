Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

Epic weekend in Dunsborough for adventure race

Catherine Massey
By Catherine Massey
Updated November 7 2022 - 6:32pm, first published 2:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Epic conditions on the shore for adventure race

Two days of action were seen over the weekend when one of Australia's favourite adventure races returned to Dunsborough in full force, bringing more than 1500 competitors with it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Catherine Massey

Catherine Massey

Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.

Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.