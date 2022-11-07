Epic conditions on the shore for adventure race

Two days of action were seen over the weekend when one of Australia's favourite adventure races returned to Dunsborough in full force, bringing more than 1500 competitors with it.
Perfect conditions headed three off-road courses for the Eagle Bay Epic Adventure Race including the Leeuwin long course, Cape Naturaliste Short Course, and Kids Adventure Challenge.
Taking out first place for the premier Leeuwin Long Course was one of Australia's top adventure athletes Ben Allen with a new course record of 4 hours and 38 seconds.
"I'm from the east coast and feel honored to come over west to ride the trails, swim in their ocean," Allen said.
"I love what I do and it's hard to give-up what we love doing."
Allen had previously won the ultimate Augusta Adventure Race in 2019 which the Epic Race was modelled off.
"Thank you for putting on a fantastic weekend - it really is such a special race," he said.
Courses in the Eagle Bay Epic include mountain biking, trail running, kayaking and ocean swimming with athletes traversing the region's unique landscape as individuals or in relay teams.
The long course is a non-stop course including a 23km mountain bike, 2km ocean swim, 13.5km paddle, and 12.5km trail run with Phip Hughes winning the women's category at 5 hours, 1 minute and 43 seconds.
The short course includes a 13km mountain bike, 1.2km ocean swim, 5km paddle and 7.9km trail run and was won by Brant Edwards and Katherine Ross in the solo male and female categories.
Rapid Ascent event director John Jacoby said he was in awe of the athletic performance over the weekend.
"All in all, it has been an epic weekend of action in the beautiful landscapes surrounding Dunsborough," Jacoby said.
"The level of passion, support and true-grit seemed to ignite the flame of adventure racing for all."
Saturday afternoon also featured WA's Wife Carrying Championships with four couples taking part to piggy-back one another over a 400m course with hurdles and bars.
View the results from the weekend online at www.eaglebayepic.rapidascent.com.au/results/2022-results
