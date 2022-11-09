CWA project is sew good for Busselton students | Photos

A meeting between CWA Busselton Treasurer Audrey Sully and Busselton SHS Aboriginal Islander Education Officer Gwen Gray at Reconciliation Day 2021 has led to a special collaboration between the two organisations.
Audrey said she was contacted in early 2022 by Gwen with a proposal to help Aboriginal Islander girls learn sewing skills.
"The CWA membership believed this would be a worthwhile project in our community and accepted the invitation," explained Audrey.
With a group of CWA members ready to attend weekly sessions, the program was planned for a ten week period spanning Terms 2 and 3.
"We began by teaching the girls how to thread up the machines then sew in straight lines.
"The first item the girls made were scrunchies for their hair. Some girls were so excited, they made several."
The girls quickly became proficient at the basics, and moved on to making shoulder bags.
"Gwen and Lizzy Hull, the other Education Officer, bought beautifully patterned material in traditional designs.
"The girls chose from a variety of designs to sew strips together then attach a long strap to go over their shoulder."
As the program reached its end, lessons were extended to two hours to allow more time for a special rug project.
"Some girls finished their rugs quickly and moved on to making cushion covers which incorporated a zip closing," said Audrey.
A NAIDOC Week lunch brought the Busselton CWA members, the students and relatives together to view the girls' work and enjoy lunch.
"It was gratifying to chat with the girls' relatives over lunch.
"One grandma expressed an interest in coming along to CWA and remarked that she would encourage a couple of her friends to attend with her. We are planning a special day to invite them to join us.
"Gwen and Lizzy from Busselton SHS have decided to continue the sewing project into Term Four and the CWA Busselton ladies are keen to continue.
"This has been a wonderful project to be involved in and certainly achieved the goals of teaching the Aboriginal Islander girls a useful skill while developing relationships with people they would normally not have contact with.
"It is wonderful to see the delight on the faces of girls we now see down the street as they smile widely and say hello."
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
