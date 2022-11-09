Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Our People

CWA project is sew good for Busselton students | Photos

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated November 9 2022 - 5:07pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A meeting between CWA Busselton Treasurer Audrey Sully and Busselton SHS Aboriginal Islander Education Officer Gwen Gray at Reconciliation Day 2021 has led to a special collaboration between the two organisations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicky Lefebvre

Nicky Lefebvre

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.