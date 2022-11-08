Local students are being encouraged to get their creative hats on this week for the final three days of an annual Christmas card competition being held by Vasse MLA Libby Mettam.
Open to students in grades two and three within the Vasse electorate, entrants will design a card to be distributed throughout the region as Ms Mettam's 2022 Christmas card.
This year's theme is "what Christmas means to you".
Ms Mettam said she looked forward to seeing the level of creativity this year.
"I love receiving the wonderful drawings from our young budding artists but it is always hard to select the winning entrants," she said.
"Thank you to all the children who take the time to creatively illustrate what Christmas means to them and for entering my competition."
A $50 book voucher will be awarded to the winning student plus $100 to their school.
Entries for the competition will close this Friday, and forms are available from Unit 2, 16 Prince Street in Busselton.
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
