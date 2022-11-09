Following forty-two days of grit and perseverance, a local woman has returned to Busselton after cycling thousands of kilometers through WA to raise money for brain cancer research.
Karen Crutchlow took off from the Busselton Jetty on September 24 to camp under the stars for six weeks while she rode 3700km to Esperance, Norseman, and Eucla, before heading back again.
Ms Crutchlow - who lives with metastatic cancer as a result of breast cancer - has raised more than $18 thousand for the Charlie Teo Foundation through the ride and said it was sparked by a need to "feel alive".
"I wanted to do something that would really have an impact," Ms Crutchlow said.
"It was important to focus on each day as it came, rather than the big picture - that's what kept me going."
Ms Crutchlow chose to fundraise for brain cancer after she met good friend Nina Concannon, another local woman who was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2013.
Nina had undergone two brain surgeries in WA since her diagnosis, as well as treatments and a surgery performed by world-renowned neurosurgeon professor Charlie Teo.
Ms Crutchlow said brain cancer research had a significant lack of funding and she wanted to help out in any way she could.
"My experience and relationship with Nina has been the main reason for it," she said.
"There's no discrimination in terms of the impact brain cancer. It affects babies right through to the elderly."
Despite poor weather for majority of the ride, Ms Crutchlow kept her spirits high and said for every problem that came up there was always an easy answer.
"We were just so blessed. Every time we had some kind of problem there was someone at whatever campsite we were staying at who could help," she said.
Ms Crutchlow's effort was supported by local silver chain nurse Susan Kennedy, who provided nutrition, water and support throughout the entire ride.
"All of the help and people we met along the way made it a really incredible experience.
"The best part was the opportunities to communicate with people.
"Whether it was just an individual at a campsite. or at the tavern, or at a roadhouse - there was a lot of support, compassion, respect," she said.
The initial fundraising goal for the ride was $40 thousand, and an event will be held to raise the remaining amount of money on Sunday November 20 at Hally's Bar in Busselton from 5pm.
Buy tickets online at www.trybooking.com/events/landing/979458.
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.