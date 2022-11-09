A million dollar partnership between two leading organizations in WA has been announced to provide school and community based programs to young people in the south west.
Rio Tinto and the Stephen Michael's Foundation entered into the $1.8 million deal that will give children skills to invest in their future.
More than five thousand students are expected to be engaged throughout the three year partnership that will also roll out in phases across the Midwest, Gascoyne, Wheatbelt, Upper Great Southern, and Perth.
The Stephen Michael Foundation was formed in 2017 to deliver programs that support the development of youth as valued members of their communities.
Foundation chief executive Paul Mugambwa hoped the partnership would give young people in the south west an opportunity push themselves.
"Our community and school-based programs give our young people the support, skills, and space to develop self-confidence, embrace positive behaviors and invest in their future," he said.
"Through this partnership we'll be able to expand and deepen our work with local communities to deliver sustainable, fit-for-purpose programs."
Four key programs will be delivered by the Foundation covering leadership, sports, cultural connection, and disability areas.
Opportunities for local employment and school-based traineeships will also be included.
Rio Tinto General Manager Greater Hope Downs Nathan Jacobs said he looked forward to enhancing the wellbeing and education outcomes for young people in Western Australia.
"We know how important it is to help unlock pathways for young people and our future leaders."
The programs aim to increase social, school and community participation; enhance access to career pathways, training, and accreditation opportunities; and improve outcomes in school attendance, resilience, self-esteem and wellbeing.
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.