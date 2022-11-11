All soldiers past and present were remembered this morning when hundreds of locals gathered in Busselton for Remembrance Day.
The community stood tall with the local RSL sub-branch for a moving service, recognizing a minute's silence on the eleventh hour, of the eleventh day, of the eleventh month for those who made the ultimate sacrifice in war.
Remembrance Day, also known as Armistice Day, was the day World War 1 hostilities formally ended with the armistice signed by representatives of Germany and the Entente in 1918.
The day of remembrance originally started to commemorate the ending of the war but has now evolved to remember all soldiers who have made the ultimate sacrifice.
It was revealed at the end of the service this year's Poppy Appeal raised the local sub-branch $5000 which will go towards supporting past and present generations of Diggers.
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
