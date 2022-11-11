Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

Botox and injectables stolen from Busselton cosmetic clinic

Catherine Massey
By Catherine Massey
Updated November 11 2022 - 5:24pm, first published 4:48pm
Police believe a medium build woman with blonde or brown hair can help with their investigation.

More than $50,000 worth of botox and injectables has been stolen from a cosmetic clinic on Prince Street in Busselton.

