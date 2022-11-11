More than $50,000 worth of botox and injectables has been stolen from a cosmetic clinic on Prince Street in Busselton.
Police have released video footage of a woman they believe can assist with the investigation, described as medium build with blonde or brown hair.
The woman was last seen wearing black pants, a green t-shirt and maroon shoes.
Anyone with information regarding the incident should call Police on 131 444.
