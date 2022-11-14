Christmas joy is on its way for underprivileged families in the south west with the return of the region's biggest toy ride.
Set to be a huge celebration for the 21st anniversary of The Salvos Toy Ride; gifts, toys, and cash donations will be collected and distributed to those in need.
Starting at the Lions Shed in Augusta, the group of more than 100 motorbikes will travel through the south west to stop off in Margaret River and Dunsborough before winding up at The Deck in Busselton.
Salvos Toy Ride co-coordinator Colin Spark said the event was all about helping everyone have a good Christmas.
"We want to make sure what we raise - the toys, the gifts, and the non-perishable items - stays in the south west," he said.
"We want these items to be used locally so the kids from underprivileged homes down here who would usually miss out on a present, get one."
A performance from Tommy Boss Bosson and The Score at The Augusta Hotel the night before will kick start the main event on December 11 which will have food, raffles, and auctions along the way.
Supported by The Lion's Club, Mr Spark said this year's event was essential due to an increase in the number of people struggling with the cost of living.
"It's getting a lot harder. There's a hell of a lot more people struggling than before," he said.
Approximately $240,000 in cash and toy donations has been received by the ride over it's 21 year history, with riders calling for the community to dig deep this season.
"It's a great thing to see a scruffy-looking Harley rider with a teddy bear strapped to his handlebars."
"And at the end of the day when we see a van load of donations and gifts, it makes it all worth it," he said.
Riders will start at the Lions Shed in Augusta, stop at the Margaret River Tavern, the Dunsborough Tavern, and finish at The Deck in Busselton.
To donate to the ride, view the flyer online at www.busselton.wa.gov.au/events/2022-salvos-charity-toy-ride/894
