South West's first 'purple bench' for domestic violence victims installed in Busselton

Catherine Massey
By Catherine Massey
Updated November 14 2022 - 5:46pm, first published 4:22pm
Tuart House Women's Refuge's Danni Cullen, Peter Togno, Busselton Geographe Bay Rotary Club's David Eyres, Bev Atkinson, Anglicare WA member and City of Busselton councilor Sue Riccelli, Jen Wrigglesworth, Chris Togno, and Dunsborough Men's Shed project manager Murray Mills. Picture: Catherine Massey

As part of an initiative to raise awareness of domestic violence, Busselton is now home to the south west's first purple bench overlooking the ocean at King Street car park.

