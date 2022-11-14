As part of an initiative to raise awareness of domestic violence, Busselton is now home to the south west's first purple bench overlooking the ocean at King Street car park.
Painted purple as the internationally recognized color for family and domestic violence, the bench is a space for the community to rest and reflect on those who have lost their lives to the scourge.
It is one of 80 across the state under The Purple Bench Initiative that aims to install benches in public spaces in a similar way to the Blue Tree Project.
Anglicare WA member and City of Busselton councilor Sue Riccelli said she was pleased to help install the region's first purple bench.
"It's to honor all the victims that have died from family and domestic violence in WA," she said.
"We wanted to provide a reflective space to those that are suffering from domestic violence, with the help lines written into the plaque in case further support is needed."
Materials for the bench were donated by the City of Busselton and Bunnings Warehouse, with the final product constructed by the Dunsborough Men's Shed to endure the harsh weather of Geographe Bay.
Dunsborough Men's Shed workshop and project manager Murray Mills said it was great to be part of the project.
"We were more than happy to be involved, and we're so pleased to finally get it in the ground," he said.
Two more benches are hoped to be installed in Dunsborough and Yallingup by 2024.
Join the community for a silent march to raise awareness for domestic violence this Friday at Mitchell Park from 6pm.
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
