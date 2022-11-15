Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

Season opening marks start of successful tennis year

Catherine Massey
By Catherine Massey
Updated November 15 2022 - 2:18pm, first published 12:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vasse MLA Libby Mettam, Stephi Windsor, Stuart Oates, Merryl Peet, Ruby Windsor, and deputy mayor Paul Carter. Picture is supplied.

More than 200 junior and senior players took to the court over the weekend for the season opening of Busselton Tennis Club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Catherine Massey

Catherine Massey

Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.

Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.