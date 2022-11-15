More than 200 junior and senior players took to the court over the weekend for the season opening of Busselton Tennis Club.
It is the 199th season for the club following a successful pre season program, junior opening day, and the D'Arcy Slater & Foundation Cup weekend which saw players from around the state converge for an intense competition.
City of Busselton deputy mayor Paul Carter spoke at the opening and said local tennis was a valuable part of the south west community.
"Busselton gains much from the wonderful facilities, as well as the hard work of the committee and volunteers at the club," he said.
Busselton Tennis Club president Maureen McDaniell marks her second year in the position with the opening of the 2023 season and said memberships for next year were tracking to overtake those in 2022.
"We are all looking forward to a great year, especially as tennis is such an inclusive sport for people of all ages to play well into later years."
At the opening, Gigi Hayward and Benjamin Stewart took out the coach's medals following a day of blustery but cool conditions where both local and visiting players filled the courts.
The upcoming season is expected to host two of the most successful annual state tennis competitions including the Busselton Toyota Junior Tour in January, and the Busselton Open - which will see more than 300 competitors converge at the club.
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.