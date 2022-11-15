A local woman is making a difference to those living with dementia in Busselton by providing an opportunity for aged care residents to interact with her dog.
Cissy Langridge and her nine-year-old Pomeranian Lexi have been visiting Capecare Busselton for the past two months and have already noticed significant changes in some dementia patients.
For about an hour every week since September, Ms Langridge has volunteered her time to place her dog on the laps of people within the facility who wouldn't usually get to interact with animals.
She said in the short time they have been visiting the home, she has already seen dementia patients speak and focus when they usually would not.
"There are some residents that we get so much of a positive reaction from," she said.
"One lady started talking as a reaction to spending time with Lexi. Although we couldn't understand what she was saying, the Capecare nurse said she hadn't spoken in more than a year."
"Another gentleman started stroking Lexi and was able to focus, which he hasn't been able to do much because of his illness," she said.
"Seeing the reactions and what Lexi can do for other people, that's why we keep going back."
Ms Langridge came to love volunteering with Lexi after adopting the nine-year-old while walking dogs for community group Pets Of Older People.
She said volunteering with the group made her feel fulfilled, in the same way bringing Lexi to the aged care facility does.
"I think I'm getting just as much out of it as Lexi is," she said.
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.