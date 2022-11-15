Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

Positive reactions for dog that visits aged care

Catherine Massey
By Catherine Massey
Updated November 15 2022 - 2:09pm, first published 12:13pm
Pets Of Older People volunteer Cissy Langridge with her dog Lexi. Picture is supplied.

A local woman is making a difference to those living with dementia in Busselton by providing an opportunity for aged care residents to interact with her dog.

Catherine Massey

Catherine Massey

Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.

