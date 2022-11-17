Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

Busselton man Mike Jackson alive thanks to quick-thinking locals after heart attack at Rocky Ridge Brewery

Catherine Massey
By Catherine Massey
Updated November 17 2022 - 5:22pm, first published 2:08pm
Rocky Ridge manager Ben Ashton and Luke Carroll with a defibrillator at Busselton Jetty. Picture is supplied.

A Busselton man has been discharged from hospital this morning after he suffered a sudden cardiac arrest seven days ago at Rocky Ridge Brewery.

