A Busselton man has been discharged from hospital this morning after he suffered a sudden cardiac arrest seven days ago at Rocky Ridge Brewery.
Mike Jackson, 57, was at the popular venue for less than a minute last Thursday before he collapsed, requiring life-saving CPR from quick-thinking locals, off-duty nurses and staff.
It was by sheer chance that Mr Jackson's life was saved after heroic local Luke Carroll, who was having a drink nearby, leapt onto his bike and made a bee-line for the nearest defibrillator located 400m away at the Busselton Jetty.
Mr Carroll is a marine rescue volunteer and said he quickly located the defibrillator through the St John First Responders phone app after watching the incident unfold.
"I saw everyone run over to him and I grabbed my phone to search for the nearest defibrillator and started riding my bike there.
"On the way back my chain broke and so I started running with it in my hand. I just knew I had to do something to help."
It was the first time in 10 years the defibrillator had been used and Mr Jackson's wife Taryn said he was lucky to be alive.
"He's good, he's been kicked out of hospital now so he's made a really good recovery," she said.
"When it happened I was inside getting drinks and heard a big bang."
"I saw Mike on the ground and he was very blue. I thought he was gone," she said.
Ms Jackson said numerous people worked "relentlessly" to restart his heart while she watched on from the side.
"I was in absolute panic about it, but after a while I saw colour come back into his face," she said.
"I can't explain how important it is for people to know CPR. I'm really grateful that there were people there who knew what to do," she said
Mr Jackson has not suffered heart or brain damage following the incident.
The St John First Responder App can be downloaded from the app store.
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
