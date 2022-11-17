Officers at the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development have reported no more dead fish have been found in a canal at Port Geographe Marina after an incident at the weekend.
Around 3,000 dead fish in one canal were reported on Saturday, sparking daily inspections that have now found live fish back in the area on the western side of the marina.
Investigations into what caused the fish to die are still underway despite caution signs being removed.
A DPIRD spokesperson said officers were gathering information on the incident which affected a range of species.
"Updates will be issued when further information is available. In the meantime, people are reminded to stay safe around fish kills," the spokesperson said.
"It may not be possible to identify a single definitive cause, but every effort is made to establish probable factors."
Water, sediment, and fish samples from the canal are now being analysed in Perth.
Fish kills can be reported online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au/organisation-report/.
