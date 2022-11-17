WA Police Force are searching for a missing person in the West Busselton area.
The woman is described as 35-years-old and 176cms in height with a slim build and blonde hair.
She was last seen wearing a dark hoodie, light grey tracksuit pants sandals.
Anyone with any information should call 131444.
More information can be found online at www.police.wa.gov.au/EA2.
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
