Western Australia has been named as one of the globe's top places to visit - with a south west foodie adventure singled out as a travelers' ultimate journey.
Lonely Planet listed WA as one of its top 30 destinations to visit on Wednesday due to its wide-open spaces, strong connection to Aboriginal culture, city adventures, amazing beaches, gorges, and lakes.
It also highlighted WA as one of the top five global journeys for 2023, with key drawcards in the south west being Busselton, Bunbury, and Margaret River.
Lonely Planet's WA writer Ronan O'Connell said the recognition of WA and the south west on the list would give the tourism industry a significant boost.
"The Pandemic really shrank many people's worlds, and created a sense of claustrophobia, so I believe tourists now will savour destinations that are serene, unspoiled and uncrowded, like WA," he said.
"There aren't many places in the world where tourists can find endless stunning beaches that are empty, or as good as."
Mr O'Connell said WA had a wide appeal to travelers from all demographics.
"I believe WA is a vastly underrated tourism location, and once people around the world read about what it offers and see photos of its beauty they'll be intrigued."
Lonely Planet described WA as a destination that "genuinely turns expectations on their head".
An outback road trip along the Gibb River Road was also included in the ultimate journeys list.
Tourism Minister Roger Cook said the campaign was putting WA "well and truly on the global radar".
"We all know that WA is an extraordinary place. Now the rest of the world is learning about our secret," he said.
"Travelers are looking for authentic adventures they can't get anywhere else in the world. Western Australia is full of them.
The seven-day WA itinerary listed on the Lonely Planet website can be found at www.lonelyplanet.com/articles/western-australia-seven-day-itinerary
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
