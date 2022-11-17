Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

South West highlighted in Lonely Planet Top 30 list

By Catherine Massey
Updated November 17 2022 - 6:35pm, first published 5:54pm
Busselton, Bunbury, and Margaret River were listed as key drawcards in Lonely Planet's Top 30 global destinations. Picture by Ronan O'Connell.

Western Australia has been named as one of the globe's top places to visit - with a south west foodie adventure singled out as a travelers' ultimate journey.

