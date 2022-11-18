Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

West Coast Eagles bring special sporting program to Busselton for locals over 50

Catherine Massey
By Catherine Massey
Updated November 21 2022 - 4:56pm, first published November 18 2022 - 11:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
West Coast Eagles South West coordinator Josh Cassidy, and Peter Troode. Picture is supplied.

A specialized sporting program in Busselton is making a difference to locals over the age of 50 as the West Coast Eagles aim to give everybody the opportunity to keep fit through football.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Catherine Massey

Catherine Massey

Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.

Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.