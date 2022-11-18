A specialized sporting program in Busselton is making a difference to locals over the age of 50 as the West Coast Eagles aim to give everybody the opportunity to keep fit through football.
'Eagles Walking Footy' is a six-week program underway for the second time this year at Signal Park, offering a chance for older members of the community to come together for low-intensity mixed football games.
West Coast Eagles South West Community Coordinator Josh Cassidy runs the program every Friday and said he wanted to introduce the program to fill a gap in the south west community.
"These days there are many sporting programs available to juniors and adults, but there are less team sport options for our older members of the community," he said.
"West Coast value the older people within the community and facilitating Eagles Walking Footy is one way of giving back to members and footy lovers in general."
Mr Cassidy said the benefits of walking sports were similar to those of more intensity.
"Recent studies have found that Walking Sports is of sufficient intensity to promote positive changes in both cardiovascular and metabolic fitness."
Walking Footy participant Peter Troode said he enjoyed the comradeship the program provided.
"It's good fun and give you a great sense of wellbeing," he said.
"You don't have to know how to play football to participate, it's just another outlet for people who want to meet people and stay fit."
Run in collaboration with the City of Busselton, Walking Footy sessions take place on Friday's from 7.30am at Signal Park.
Both men and women are encouraged to join the free program which will wrap up on December 2, before returning for six weeks again in March.
Register online at www.bit.ly/3gkTTa.
