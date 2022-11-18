Leavers 2022: police offer stern warning for 10,000 schoolies expected in the region

The region's top cop has encouraged young adults to travel safe on country roads this weekend as up to 10,000 school leavers descend on Busselton and Dunsborough for six days of festivities.
South West District Superintendent Geoff Stewart issued the warning following a horror year on south west roads that saw 22 people lose their lives.
Supt Stewart said leavers needed to plan how they would safely get to and from the south west ahead of the celebration.
"I urge Leavers who are driving to the region to travel safely," he said.
"Any loss of life is deeply saddening, but serious and fatal crashes have extreme ripple effects within the community."
"We want all Leavers to arrive in the South West region safely, and return home to their families safely after the celebrations," he said.
A heavy police presence is expected to continue in the region next week despite reports of decreasing antisocial behaviour in recent years.
Supt Stewart said each year he was impressed with the behaviour of Leavers and expected this year to be no different.
"The level of preparation and planning over many years has reduced significantly the risk of serious issues occurring," he said.
"Each year I am always impressed with how the vast majority of the young Leavers carry themselves."
"They show respect to my officers, to the volunteers and to their fellow Leavers," he said.
Supt Stewart did not pin point any specific issues under watchful eye this year but ensured police would get involved wherever necessary.
"The job of my officers is to ensure the safety of the Leavers during their time in the South West district," he said.
"If we identify an issue that requires police intervention, we will get involved."
He warned non-leavers making trouble at organised events would be sought out.
"We are suitably resourced with extra police resources travelling to the South West from other districts within the state, to ensure the impact on the wider community is minimal," he said.
It will be the first year with no COVID restrictions in place after mask, vaccination, and gathering sizes eased across the state.
More information on leavers celebrations can be found online at www.leaverswa.com.au
