Up to 10,000 school leavers descend on Busselton and Dunsborough for 2022 end-of-year celebrations

Catherine Massey
By Catherine Massey
Updated November 18 2022 - 5:02pm, first published 3:01pm
Leavers 2022: police offer stern warning for 10,000 schoolies expected in the region

The region's top cop has encouraged young adults to travel safe on country roads this weekend as up to 10,000 school leavers descend on Busselton and Dunsborough for six days of festivities.

