A local beef jerky business has demonstrated its burgeoning status in WA's small foods industry this year after a huge win at the Perth Royal Food Awards.
Crackatinny Beef Jerky was announced as champion in the Jerky and Biltong Strips category after it dominated other West Aussie competitors to win one gold medal, four silver, and one bronze.
Hand-made, wrapped, and distributed out of Marybrook - it is the first time in a long time that jerky has taken out the top prize and owner Nigel Smith said he was "incredibly proud".
"To win the championship trophy is awesome, it's an accolade I am really proud of," Mr Smith said.
"There hasn't been a champion jerky for a while because no one has reached the gold level."
"It's something I've been in awe of for the last few years," he said.
Mr Smith worked as a fine dining chef at Flutes Restaurant in Wilyabrup for 3 years before retiring, but couldn't manage to shake his passion for food.
After a shoulder injury that limited his options, and four surgeries to correct it, the Marybrook local decided it was the perfect time to jump into something he enjoyed.
In 2018 Crackatinny Beef Jerky was born out of hard work with Mr Smith as the sole producer, distributor, and seller for the business - which he still is today.
The local producer said it was a "tedious" endeavor to take on, but worth it.
"Everyone kept telling me I should be selling it, so I did," he said.
"Now when I see people enjoying my product, and telling me they enjoy it, it gives me a real boost and makes it all worth it."
Mr Smith said his recent win was thanks to a panel of judges with knowledge of the jerky category.
"This year they had a collection of judges that were educated in Jerky and biltong a fair bit more than previously, and that's why I think I had a good crack at the prize this year," he said.
"They knew a lot about what processes were involved in making jerky and biltong for retail consumers."
"Thank you to the south west businesses that support me and my product. It goes a long way," he said.
Crackatinny Beef Jerky produces 200 kilos of jerky every week and is a product exclusive to regional areas including Bunbury, Busselton, Dunsborough, Margaret River, Albany, and the northwest.
Other winners of the awards can be found online at www.perthroyalfoodawards.raswa.org.au/results/
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
